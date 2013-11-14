SINGAPORE, Nov 14 (IFR) - Bond prices recovered widely today as real money investors bought high-grade paper and retail accounts sought high-yield securities.

The rediscovered risk-appetite helped tighten the Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG index, which ended at 134bp/136bp, or 5bp tighter for the day. Indian credits also recovered from some recent losses as yields on the most liquid bonds from the subcontinent narrowed about 5bp.

"We haven't had a ton of new issues, so real money has been buying in secondary," said an investment-grade trader in Singapore. "Unless there is some major event, I think we will grind tighter into the year-end now."

The buying still was not enough to make up for the 25bp-plus widening seen earlier in the week, but it signals that institutional investors are seeing value in the region again.

Korean credits continued to be in demand and names such as Kexim and KDB ended the day about 2bp tighter.

The sole exceptions were the bonds of Poly Real Estate and Vanke, both of which were being used as references for the new offering from Wanda Properties.

These bonds widened about 10bp in secondary trading as investors switched out of the more expensive securities to Wanda's bonds, which are being offered with a premium of about 55bp over Poly's Treasury spread and 75bp over Vanke.

On the high-yield side, there was demand across the board, with the usual Chinese property names dominating trading. There was some interest in Indonesian names as well, though. Most bonds ended 25 cents to 35 cents higher in price terms, according to one trader.

"There was some recovery from yesterday [on the high-yield] side supported by a better buy from retail accounts," said a high-yield trader in Singapore.

