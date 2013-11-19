HONG KONG, Nov 19 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads narrowed Tuesday, while investor attention remained on newly priced bonds.

The Asia iTraxx investment-grade index was 4bp tighter on the day at 129bp.

There was strong demand for Indian bank credits after ICICI Bank priced new 5.5-year bonds flat to curve. The bonds, priced at T+355bp, traded as tight as T+341bp before retreating to T+340bp-T+342bp.

Traders said the impact of the strong demand for this bond was also spilling over to other Indian banks.

Meanwhile, COFCO 2023s were trading around T+210bp-T+205bp after pricing at T+215bp two weeks back.

Sinopec 23s tightened to T+167bp in early trade on the back of retail demand.

There was some profit-taking in Dalian Wanda 2018s after the new China Overseas Grand Oceans deal was unveiled at a initial price talk of T+350bp

"Most investors are starting to open up a little and are putting some cash to work. They are not going all out, but the market tone is better than that in August and September," said a Hong Kong-based trader.

Among Chinese property bonds Country Garden 2021s were up 50 cents at 99.75-100.5, while Shimao was down 25 cents to 97.25-98.25.

