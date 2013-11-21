SINGAPORE, Nov 21 (IFR) - Asian credits held steady today, outperforming most of the regional equity markets, which were trading lower. Fixed-income investors appeared less panicky than stock investors amid rising concerns that the US Federal Reserve could start tapering next month.

Such fears sparked off a sharp selloff in the US Treasuries, with the 10-year yield jumping 8bp to 2.79%.

The Kospi was down nearly 1.3%, while the Hang Seng Index slipped 0.5%. In contrast, Asian credit spreads hardly blinked. The Asia iTraxx IG index edged up 1bp-2bp to 132bp/134bp, while the benchmark sovereign credit default spreads were mostly unchanged.

Cash bonds were outperforming other regions, albeit in a rather muted market, with Korean paper once again enjoying sustained buying interest. New deals in the market today from Korea East West Power and China Mengniu took much of the liquidity, leaving the secondary market pretty quiet.

Korean paper was holding up well, with the Korean Western Power 2018s and Korea Hydro Nuclear Power 2018s being indicated at around 135bp.

"There was not much impact from the new supply from Korea East West on the Korean cash bonds," said one trader. "We did not see much selling to make way for the new deal. So I think investors have a lot more room for Korean credits."

One reason for the sustained interest in Korean papers may be that investors are parking their funds into more liquid assets ahead of more volatility in 2014.

"The fears of a great rotation into equities did not really materialise this year, as the outflow of funds seemed to happen mainly in the money markets, rather than fixed income," said the trader.

"Still, talk is now for funds to flow into equities next year and I see more fixed-income outflows then. Also, if you want a quick exit, you wouldn't want to be caught stuck with Indian or Indonesian papers, for example," he added.

Among China credits, Wanda Properties 2018s fared better today after widening to as much as 369bp. They were indicated at 366bp/363bp today, as some short-covering in China paper also held up other bonds. Investors still holding cash are seen rebalancing their portfolios with a bias towards property names.

