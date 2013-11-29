SINGAPORE, Nov 29 (IFR) - Higher-beta credits were under
pressure again today, especially in the 10-year point, which is
more sensitive to rate moves. Trading, however, was lackluster
with very little crossing the screens.
Certain bonds, such as the Indonesia's 10-year, were better
offered and therefore ended the day marked a bit lower. "There
is a bit of focus on current account deficit countries again,"
said one trader in Singapore.
Indian credits, however, recovered some of the losses they
had suffered earlier in the week. Most of the 5-year paper from
the country closed the session some 5bp tighter.
Investment-grade spreads remained range-bound and the Asia
ex-Japan iTraxx IG index closed the session 1bp tighter at
131bp. The CDS gauge has been stuck for most of the week in a
130bp-132bp range. "It feels kind of stable," said one IG
trader.
On the high-yield side, there was not much trading.
Retail-investor demand for better Chinese names increased,
translating into a two-way flow that ended without any price
changes.
However, there were more offers than bids on longer-dated
Indonesian paper, as the concerns over the rupiah and the
overall fiscal situation of the sovereign seeped through to
corporate debt.
