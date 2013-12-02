SINGAPORE, Dec 2 (IFR) - Bonds priced Friday rallied today as thin trading, coupled with buying interest, boosted secondary prices.

Amipeace's newly issued USD600m 3-year bonds, which priced at 192bp over the 2-year US Treasuries, ended the day quoted at 173bp. The bonds were officially priced at a spread of 165bp over the 3-year Treasury, but were trading over the 2-year.

Amipeace's bond, with a guarantee from Bank of China, received orders of USD3.9bn.

Buying interest was not limited to investment-grade issues, though. The newly minted USD200m bonds due 2019 from Xinyuan Real Estate ended the day quoted at 102.00. One trader in Hong Kong, however, said the rally from the par reoffer was partly due to the lack of liquidity on the bonds.

"There were no flippers and [there was] very little trading. So, the marginal buying seen pushed the bonds higher," he said. The offering was more than 3x oversubscribed. Even though roughly half of the bids came from private banks, which had a 35-cent rebate incentive, there no selloff in the bonds at the break.

The tone overall, however, was constructive. One trader in Hong Kong said he saw buyers of Indonesian bonds and sellers of 5-year CDS, which helped the derivative end 5bp tighter for the sovereign at 225bp/235bp.

"Investors seem to be pre-positioning for a year-end rally," this trader said.

He conceded, though, that liquidity was thin and moves, therefore, were exaggerated. Perhaps, good proof of that was in the Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG index, which is more liquid and ended unchanged at 131bp/133bp.

