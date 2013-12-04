SINGAPORE, Dec 4 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads widened as investors sold off risky assets as fears unfolded that the US Federal Reserve could soon start tapering its asset-buying programme.

The concerns follow the release of strong US factory data, prompting investors to sit on the sidelines to await clearer signals from the Fed this Friday, when the US employment data is due to be released.

With the exception of Australia and China, stocks across the region were in the red. The Hang Seng Index was sinking at 0.62%, while the Nikkei closed down 2.17%.

The soft tone pulled Asian credit spreads wider with the iTraxx Asia Pacific IG index quoted nearly 3bp out at 134bp/137bp. Compared with the start of 2013, the IG index stands some 27bp wider, reflecting investors' rising expectations for a slowdown in Asian economies, particularly in the region's largest market - China.

The sentiment spilled into IG bonds, which were about 2bp-3bp wider with the Chinese and some Korean names bearing the brunt.

"It's only just slightly weaker, and that is because of the pressure from supplies in recent days. Also, the IG bonds were reacting to swaps rates moving out," said a trader.

It had an impact on Agricultural Bank of China's newly minted bonds, which were priced at 150bp over US Treasury last night. The bonds were quoted at 153bp/152bp today, in line with the widening in Chinese high-grade paper.

High-yield paper is holding up better, having pushed up three-quarters to a point higher across the asset class.

"Technicals still look very strong on the high-yield side," said another trader.

He pointed to the lack of supply in the high-yield markets, which meant that those looking for yields would have no option, but turn to the secondary markets to pick up paper.

China property credits, always favourites among investors, have been in focus. Franshion, for example, has moved up half to three-quarter point since last week with its 2018s indicating at around 101.00-101.875 today.

Elsewhere, Thai bonds were broadly unchanged after gapping out 7bp-10bp yesterday on rumours of a potential army coup. Fears dissipated today after the navy chief denied the rumours, leaving Bangkok Bank bonds 1bp-2bp tighter than yesterday.

Thailand's CDS was about 2bp-3bp wider today, as political tension remains. However, analysts noted that, despite the escalation in political tension over the weekend, spreads in Thai banks and corporates had been fairly resilient, widening only a few basis points. That was attributed to strong onshore support. kityin.boey@thomsonreuters.com