SINGAPORE, March 25 (IFR) - A short-squeeze buoying the prices of bonds from property developers kept gains going in the sector today with most related issues ending the session some 25 cents stronger in pricing terms.

The 2015s of Evergrande, for instance, were being bid at 104.25, when, just a week ago, very few people dared even to offer them at 103.00.

"This is just short-covering, though," said one trader.

Investment-grade bonds, meanwhile, was range-bound with most names in the segment moving within a 2bp range in each direction.

The only exception were the bonds from Chinese financial institutions. Issues with short maturities, such as Bank of Communications 2017s, closed the session 1bp-2bp wider after China Construction Bank announced a new 3-year USD300m bond with a significant premium to the secondary level of similar paper.

At the same time, however, Chinese company bonds, with the backing of standby letters of credit, rallied about 2bp to 3bp as investors sought out financial paper with higher premiums.

"There seems to be a bit of convergence there," said the trader.

On the CDS front, there was a bit of pressure after the roll and China notes were 1bp wider quoted at 100bp, while Korea continued to hold on to near-record tight levels last quoted at 61bp.

The divergent paths of the underlying credits meant that the Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG Index remained mostly unchanged, being last quoted at 133b/134bp.

Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com