BRIEF-Fong Chien Construction says no dividend for 2016
March 20 Fong Chien Construction Co Ltd : * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/8hnX6D Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
HONG KONG, April 2 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads tightened on Wednesday, despite the heavy volume of new issuance, as investors were eager to buy bonds after several slow days in the primary market.
The iTraxx Asia IG index was tighter at around 120bp, down from yesterday's 124bp.
Traders said Chinese oil company bonds sold off initially on news that Sinopec would come to market with a new issue, but, in the end, the sector closed tighter on the day.
CNOOC's 2023 bonds were quoted 2bp tighter at 155bp/150bp. Sinopec's 2023s were at 159bp/154bp, while CNPC's 2023s were at 154bp/153bp.
"The market was in need of supply, it has been dry in the last few weeks. I don't see any spread impact from the new supply and I expect the initial wave to be absorbed nicely," said a Singapore-based trader.
Property credits also traded well. China Overseas Finances' bonds were tighter, for example. Its 2020s were quoted around 315bp/305bp and 2023s were 275bp/265bp.
China CDS was up 2bp at 86bp/89bp.
"The market is looking toppy in light of new supply coming," said another Singapore-based trader. "It should remain firm in the near term but there is no reason for a rally.
By Sandhya Sampath March 20 Indonesian and Philippine shares fell on Monday as investors chose to book profit after recent gains, while Malaysia hit its highest in nearly 22 months on the back of gains in telecom stocks. The Jakarta Composite Index closed 0.1 percent lower following last week's record-setting spree with consumer and energy stocks leading the decline. "I think it's just a bit of profit-taking," said Harry Su, an analyst with Bahana Securities in Indone
March 20 Huaan Securities Co Ltd : * Says it will scrap plan to sell Anhui brokerage unit Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/YFwYDr Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)