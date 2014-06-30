SINGAPORE, June 30 (IFR) - Trading in Asia was quiet on the
last day of the quarter with a lack of major headlines to move
the market.
Many market participants also already had left ahead of a
holiday in Hong Kong tomorrow.
Prices of high-yield bonds largely remained unchanged
despite news of potential primary deals. Future Land Development
Holdings was rumored to be preparing a US dollar offering and
newly listed Redco Properties Group announced a roadshow
beginning on Thursday.
"The deals were leaked to the market last week so the impact
has been built in," a Hong Kong-based high-yield trader said.
The capital city of Inner Mongolia's announcement that it
would abolish the local resident purchase requirement, or LRPR,
for property also failed to move property bonds. Hohhot is the
first city to officially scrap the LRPR.
"Hohhot is too small of a city to raise eyebrows," the
trader said. "If it was Shenzhen or Guangzhou announcing the
same thing, then the market will definitely react."
Among the exceptions were Evergrande Real Estate 2018s,
which were bid up about half a point thanks to buying from
private bankers. The large-cap developer has opened a
residential property project near Hangzhou for registration.
"Many buyers were registering interest for the project. Yet
the company said it was willing to sell at below cost to
generate enough churn," said a Singapore-based trader who went
on to see the site last week.
Prices were largely unchanged among investment-grade
credits, although bid-offer spreads widened due to a lack of
liquidity, another Singapore-based trader said.
Spreads of Greenland Holding Group's two-tranche bond issued
last week widened further today. Spreads on the 5-year tranche
were quoted around 300bp, while spreads on the 10-year were at
355bp.
Korea Gas Corp was indicated to yield 90bp/80bp over the
current 10-year Treasury. The latest-issued bonds from AmBank
Group and China Construction Bank Asia were indicated at spreads
of 147bp/142bp and 137bp/135bp, respectively.
