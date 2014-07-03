SINGAPORE, July 3 (IFR) - Chinese property bonds were selling like hot cakes today thanks to a series of positive headlines from the sector and good news about the Chinese economy.

Most high-yield names were up by 1 point with a few recent laggards gaining even more, traders said.

Evergrande Real Estate's 2018s rose almost 2 points today to 97.5/99.25, mainly on short covering. Fantasia Holdings Group 2019s also were marked up 1.5 to 2 points to around 90.

"Everyone is bottom fishing, with single B names seeing more of a lift today," a Hong Kong-based trader said.

There is no specific news trigger supporting the today's buying. Instead, it was driven from an accumulation of loosening policies in China, such as selective required reserve ratio cuts, relaxations on home purchase restrictions and the redefinition of loan-to-deposit ratio at banks.

Better economic data, such as news that China's services sector expanded at the fastest pace in 15 months in June, according to HSBC/Markit's services purchasing managers' index, also has led investors to believe growth levels in the world's second largest economy may be stabilizing.

Among industrials, Citic Pacific's perpetual callable in 2018 drew some buyers again.

Investors are betting on another jump in the security after ratings agencies officially upgrade the group upon the completion of an asset injection from its parent. That is expected to happen in August. The paper was bid up half a point to around 114.75.

Investment grade credits also saw plenty of activity today. "Investors have new money to deploy at the beginning of the quarter," a Singapore-based trader said.

Greenland's latest two-part offering tightened about 10bp today. Its 5-year was quoted at a spread of 289bp/286bp and its 10-year at a spread of 347bp/344bp.

Singaporean bank paper also tightened by 5bp, traders said. OCBC's Tier 2 bonds due in 2024 rallied to a spread of 161bp/159bp.

Hong Kong corporate bonds also were sought after as investors look to diversify holdings, a Singapore-based trader said.

Lianting.tu@thomsonreuter.com