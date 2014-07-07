UPDATE 1-India's Adani to finalise Australia coal investment plan by June
* Adani board to make final investment decision in May or June
SINGAPORE, July 7 (IFR) - Indonesia sovereign bonds rose 12.5 to 25 cents today on optimism that Joko "Jokowi" Widodo could win the election on Wednesday.
Indonesia's main stock index also got a lift, advancing 1.5% today to 4,977. Widodo, who has been favoured by financial markets in the tight election, got a boost of support after a nationally broadcast public debate over the weekend.
"Investors are positioning for a win for Jokowi, but they are not going all in because if he didn't win, the liquidity will dry up considerably," a Singapore-based trader said.
Some dealers are getting in on the long end of the curve instead of betting on a particular winner. "One has to be defensive in this situation," the trader said.
Overall, spreads for Asian investment grade credits are unchanged or 1-2bps tighter in thin trading because of the US holiday on Friday.
"The Asian market is looking to take cues from the US," a Hong Kong-based trader said.
China oil names were sought after today for their low-beta nature, a Singapore-based trader said. Temasek's 2023s also drew interest, she added.
In the high-yield space, sentiment continued to be firm with property names up about 25 cents.
"Investors are looking for laggards such as Logan Property and Shui On Land," a Singapore-based trader said.
Logan's new paper was indicated at 102.25/102.75. Shui On's 2018s were bid up at 101.25/101.75 and its US dollar perpetual was at 103/103.625.
With positive economic data from both China and the US, traders don't expect a near-term sell-off for the sector. "[The Chinese property sector] should be okay for the rest of the summer," the trader said.
To take advantage of the rising sentiment, a few small developers may be preparing to tap the market, including Redco Properties Group, Future Land Development and Modern Land.
BEIJING, March 19 China will control rapid flows of bank credit to the property sector to help contain risks, the head of the country's top economic planning agency said on Sunday.
LIMA A sudden and abnormal warming of Pacific waters off Peru has unleashed the deadliest downpours in decades, with landslides and raging rivers sweeping away people, clogging highways and destroying crops.