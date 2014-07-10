SINGAPORE, July 10 (IFR) - Asian credits were flat to steady
today amid mixed results among regional equity markets.
Japanese stocks fell despite benign talk released in US
Federal Reserve committee minutes. Chinese equities treaded
water, while and stocks in other Asian markets rose.
Asian credit markets were reassured by the Fed's open market
committee minutes released on Wednesday in the US and credit
spreads were steady.
The iTraxx Asia IG index was broadly unchanged at
102bp/104bp, although with a slight bearish tone. Indonesia's
5-year CDS was stable at 142bp/147bp as exit polls in the
Indonesian presidential elections showed reform-minded Joko
"Jokowi" Widodo ahead by a slight margin of 3%-5% over his
opponent Prabowo Subianto.
"Investors are reassured by the comfortable lead and have
bought on the dip," said a sovereign trader. Indonesia's 2044s
were quoted at 117.20/117.60, marginally down from yesterday's
118.00 but up from 113.00 at the start of the week.
The cash bond market would have been quieter if not for new
issues that priced yesterday. China Huarong's dual-tranche deal
was heavily traded. The smaller USD300m 3-year bond proved
popular as under-allocated investors sought the paper in the
secondary market.
Spreads on the bond, which priced at a reoffer level of
215bp over the 3-year US Treasury or an equivalent of 260bp over
the 2-year Treasury, narrowed by as much as 25bp before settling
at 240bp/238bp over 2-year Treasuries.
The 5-year bond was quoted at a spread of 232bp/230bp, about
5bp tighter than the reoffer spread.
DBS Group's new 144A/Reg S bonds due 2019s tightened to 54bp
over Treasuries on the break, from a reoffer spread of 58bp, but
settled at 57bp/56bp by late afternoon.
Other new issues were less in demand. ONGC Videsh's 2019s
were indicated at a spread of 167bp/164bp, flat to yesterday's
levels, while the 2024s were at 209bp/206bp, broadly unchanged
from yesterday too.
India's Bank of Baroda, which re-opened its 5.5-year 4.875%
bond due 2019 on Tuesday at a reoffer spread of 203bp, stayed
steady at 204bp/199bp.
