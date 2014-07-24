Hong Kong, July 24 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads tightened
today after Chinese factory output came in stronger than
expected, helping to soothe concerns over the country's onshore
liquidity problems.
The Asia ex-Japan IG iTraxx Index was last cited 1bp-2bp
tighter at 110bp/112bp, while the Hang Seng Index rose 0.7%
after the HSBC/Markit Flash China Manufacturing Purchasing
Managers' Index rose to 52.0 in July from 50.7 in June. A
Reuters poll had forecast a reading of 51.0.
Speculation that more easing measures will be announced for
Shanghai's property sector also helped tighten investment-grade
Chinese property credit spreads 1bp-2bp.
Sino-Ocean Land's USD500m 5-year bonds, which priced
yesterday to yield 310bp over US Treasuries, were seen at
306bp/304bp.
High-yield names, such as Country Garden's 2021s, also rose
half a point to 98.99.
In contrast, low-beta Indonesian credits remained stagnant
since opposing presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto said he
would contest the election results that declared Jakarta
governor Joko Widodo winner.
Investors were profit-taking on certain names, such as
Indosat, Ciklis and Adarao, while the high-beta category
remained supported amid an ongoing hunt for yield.
Indonesian sovereigns rose as much as 2 points on a
cash-price basis.
