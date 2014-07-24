Hong Kong, July 24 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads tightened today after Chinese factory output came in stronger than expected, helping to soothe concerns over the country's onshore liquidity problems.

The Asia ex-Japan IG iTraxx Index was last cited 1bp-2bp tighter at 110bp/112bp, while the Hang Seng Index rose 0.7% after the HSBC/Markit Flash China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 52.0 in July from 50.7 in June. A Reuters poll had forecast a reading of 51.0.

Speculation that more easing measures will be announced for Shanghai's property sector also helped tighten investment-grade Chinese property credit spreads 1bp-2bp.

Sino-Ocean Land's USD500m 5-year bonds, which priced yesterday to yield 310bp over US Treasuries, were seen at 306bp/304bp.

High-yield names, such as Country Garden's 2021s, also rose half a point to 98.99.

In contrast, low-beta Indonesian credits remained stagnant since opposing presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto said he would contest the election results that declared Jakarta governor Joko Widodo winner.

Investors were profit-taking on certain names, such as Indosat, Ciklis and Adarao, while the high-beta category remained supported amid an ongoing hunt for yield.

Indonesian sovereigns rose as much as 2 points on a cash-price basis.

