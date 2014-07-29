SINGAPORE, July 29 (IFR) - Secondary activities were thin
today as markets in Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and India
were all closed for public holidays.
The quiet trading was also a result of investors being
cautious before a slew of data later this week from the US,
including the release of its GDP numbers tomorrow, FOMC results
on Thursday and non-farm payrolls on Friday.
The sentiment was a tad weaker in the investment-grade
segment with the Asia ex-Japan iTraxx widening 2bp from Friday
to 103bp-104bp.
Chexim's newly printed 2019s and 2024s both weakened
slightly to spreads of 94bp/92bp and 116bp/115bp, respectively.
Pertamina's 2044s were marked up 25 cents as investors were
drawn to the paper's wider spread relative to Indonesian
sovereign bonds. The 2044s were quoted at 104.75/105.25.
In the high-yield segment, Chinese developer KWG Property
Holding attracted the most interest after it announced a new
5-year non-call 3 offering this morning. Prices on its existing
2019s and 2020s rebounded, after dropping in the morning,
indicated at 102.5/103.5 and 100.5/101.5, respectively.
News that China had again given the green light for property
developers to issue onshore bonds for the first time in five
years failed to give the offshore market a boost. Most of
property bonds remained unchanged.
Tata Steel's newly issued two-tranche paper saw prices
decline about 25 cents despite Moody's saying it was reviewing
the steelmaker for an upgrade.
Global Cloud Xchange's bonds sold last week were flat at
102.5/103, despite news that China's Citic Telecom planned to
buy the under-sea cable operator.
