HONG KONG, Aug 13 (IFR) - Spreads continued to tighten in
secondary trading today as real money investors in the region
still believe there is value in the market at current levels
even after two days of rallying.
Spreads on Asian bonds widened a severe 25bp last week amid
geopolitical tensions, but they have narrowed 15bp so far this
week, according to a trader.
Chinese state-owned enterprise names such as CNOOC and
Sinopec experienced strong buying this morning. Spreads on the
long-end tranches of both bonds were 2-3bp tighter today.
"Of course there are still concerns about Russian-Ukraine
situation, but investors seem to have looked past that," a
second trader said.
A Russian convey reportedly was on its way to eastern
Ukraine last night on what Russia said was a humanitarian
mission. NATO has warned Moscow not to use aid relief as a
pretext for a military invasion.
Spreads on Shanghai Electric Group's 2019s continued to
tighten and were indicated to yield 128bp over Treasuries, much
tighter than its reoffer yield of 140bp over last Thursday.
The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx Index was about 0.5bp tighter
today at 104.5bp/106bp. Indonesia CDS outperformed, tightening
by 3bp while China CDS narrowed by 1bp.
The high-yield sector also saw a rally of about 0.5 to 0.75
point in cash prices. A few Single B names were popular with
private banks such as Future Land, KWG Property and Logan
Property Holdings.
Yingde Gas held a non-deal roadshow this afternoon in Hong
Kong arranged by HSBC. The industrial gas provider has also
prepared an electronic presentation on the Netroadshow website,
in an unusual move that signals a deal is near.
The company has reported worse-than-expected interim
earnings and is expected to have a funding gap of over CNY2bn
(USD325m) this year, according to a sell-side analyst.
Yingde's USD425m 8.125% 2018s were quoted to yield
6.896%/6.491% in the secondary market.
Meanwhile, Berau Coal's outstanding bonds suffered a
further sell-off after the company said yesterday it would
postpone a bond offering intended to refinance its outstanding
2015s.
The existing 2015s dropped half a point today to be
indicated at 102/102.5. Its 2017s saw a 1 point drop today to
bring the total decline to 5-6 points this week. The paper was
quoted at 93-94 this afternoon.
Lianting.tu@thomsonreuters.com