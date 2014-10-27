SINGAPORE, Oct 27 (IFR) - Asian credits tightened today amid positive sentiment that spilled over from last Friday's 0.7% gain on Wall Street. Equities in Japan and South Korea closed higher, but those in Hong Kong and China finished down.

Asian credit spreads narrowed 3bp with the iTraxx Asia IG index indicated at 111bp/113bp.

Traders said, as typical of Monday sessions, the markets were quiet, with Asian players wait for cues from London and the US. However, some were active taking off CDS hedges, especially in the index and in China CDS.

China saw its 5-year CDS pull in some 6bp to 79bp/80bp. In general, the more liquid sovereign benchmarks benefited from the positive market tone with Indonesia's CDS narrowing 3bp to 147bp/152bp and the Philippines' CDS tightening 4bp to 88bp/92bp.

Asian cash bonds in the investment-grade segment tightened a nominal 1bp-2bp. "There is not much trade going on," said a Singapore-based trader.

Korean corporate bonds did not move significantly after Moody's announced it had upgraded seven of the country's government-related companies.

Korean corporate bonds in the secondary markets are already trading at Aa3 levels, thanks to a robust bounce in recent weeks as investors piled into the bonds on anticipation of the credit upgrades.

The seven companies were Korea Water Resources Corp, Korea Gas Corp, Korea National Oil Corp, Korea Land and Housing Corp, Korea Railroad Corp, Korea Expressway Corp and Korea District Heating Corp. All except for KDHC were upgraded to Aa3 from A1. KDHC was upgraded to A1 from A2.

However, if Korea Expressway's ongoing bond offering prices at a much tighter yield tonight, it will make secondary bonds of the country's GRCs much cheaper and may reprice the yield curve for the GRCs.

