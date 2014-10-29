HONG KONG, Oct 29 (IFR) - The performances of new issues
held sway over the Asian credit backdrop, while most investors
waited for FOMC meetings to wrap up before taking on more risk.
Hutchison Whampoa's new USD2bn 2017s and USD1.5bn 2024s,
which dominated investor attention yesterday, were spotted 4bp
tighter.
Recently priced Tata Motors also saw its bonds continue to
outperform. A Singapore-based trader said that robust appetite
for the Indian automaker's bonds had also spilled over into
Indian high-yield and investment-grade credits.
Indonesia's sovereign bonds 2024s and 2044s also recovered
some of their recent losses as the country's new president, Joko
Widodo, was sworn into office this week.
Agile Property's bonds continue to regain losses after the
company announced it would go ahead with a delayed rights issue.
The Chinese property developer's 2019s, which had tumbled to 80
from 105, had retraced back to the 90 level in the past 10 days.
"There is probably more room to improve as people wait to
see how the refinancing plays out," said a Hong Kong-based
trader.
Aside from those bonds, the overall the Asia iTraxx index
traded 1bp tighter and other cash bonds were relatively
unchanged amid some consolidation ahead of FOMC, said another
Singapore-based trader.
Profit-taking was witnessed in the 10-year Chinese SOE
space, yet high grade was about 2bp-3bp tighter.
Despite the slow trading session, the trader added that
investors were not expecting major surprises from this week's
Fed meeting.
The US Federal Reserve will issue a policy statement at
1800GMT on Wednesday and is expected to reinforce its
willingness to keep rates lower for longer after global growth
concerns shook financial markets violently. US inflation numbers
have also been weak.
"The consensus is that the worst of the near-term volatility
is over and people are waiting for the calendar to resume again
after the Fed," said the trader.
"Expectations are that the issue pipeline will be resume
early next week and to be heavy for the next few weeks."
frances.yoon@thomsonreuters.com