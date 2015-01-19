SINGAPORE, Jan 19 (IFR) - A long US weekend in the US for Martin Luther King Day kept traders and investors on the sidelines today, lending to a lacklustre credit markets in Asia, without meaningful trades.

The week opened on a slightly firmer note as Asian high-grade credits tightened 2bp-3bp on the risk-on mode seen in the US markets last Friday. Stocks on Wall Street broke a five-day losing streak with the Dow and S&P 500 rising 1.1% and 1.34%, respectively.

However, as news broke of PRC regulators cracking down on the onshore margin-trading brokerage firms, Chinese stocks dived to over 7%. That pulled the Hang Seng Index down 1.8%, albeit with little sign of contagion to other stock markets in the region.

No panic was also seen in the Asian credit markets, although high-grade credits came off morning tights. Chinese high-yield bonds were largely unaffected.

"The Chinese bonds have decoupled from the stock markets, so there was little impact," said one Hong Kong-based trader.

Instead, Chinese junk property bonds, which went through a rough selloff last week, were largely unchanged today. Kaisa's bonds, which dived another 15-20 points last week, were slightly supported today on a lack of any further bad news.

In the high-grade sector, all new issues had a bit of reprieve today with no major trades hitting their performances, after having widened some 10bp-20bp over the last week.

Putting that into perspective, the weak performances were in line with the US Treasury yields, which had fallen some 10bp-20bp over the week.

"Cash bonds were higher nominally, but spreads have backed off," said one HG bonds trader.

The subdued market is expected to persist until the ECB meets on January 22, when anticipations are high that it will give directions on its quantitative-easing programme.

Nomura analysts expect the ECB to announce purchases of at least EUR40b of public and private sector assets a month.

"Everyone is not taking positions until then," said one Singapore-based trader. "It is expected that they will provide clarity on the easing, but what we want to know is the precise details, such as the size of the exercise."

The iTraxx Asia IG was about 1bp wider earlier in the day, but recouped the loss to show early signs of stabilising at 121bp/123bp as London markets began to open.

