HONG KONG, Jan 22 (IFR) - Asian bond yields tightened only
modestly ahead of a key European Central Bank meeting in which
initial reports suggested it would unveil an aggressive EUR50bn
asset purchasing programme. Bond traders felt that any upcoming
ECB moves were already largely priced in.
Asian sovereign yields moved around three to five basis
points tighter, but traders said it appeared that investors were
actually beginning to move into riskier assets such as equities.
"We're actually seeing something of a sell-off in the space
actually," said a sovereign trader. "It hasn't fallen off a
cliff, but it feels like people are taking profits and looking
at riskier assets."
Equity indices were broadly up despite slipping earlier in
the session. The Hang Seng led the way with gains of nearly 1%
on the day while the Shanghai and Taiwan markets were up just
over half a percentage point.
Investment grade traders described it as a fairly stable
market session. The belief was that many in the market were
still waiting to see what the ECB would do.
However, new names such as Baosteel and Reliance Industries
performed well and saw yields move 10-15bp tighter. ANZ's foray
into the Basel III Dim Sum space attracted a bigger than
expected order book and traded slightly above par.
