HONG KONG, Jan 23 (IFR) - The European Central Bank's additional stimulus measures fuelled one of the best weekly performances in Asian credit markets since the beginning of the year, with investors scooping up bonds that had been battered due to global growth concerns and falling oil prices.

The Asia iTraxx index tightened 6bp to 108bp/110bp, giving market players some relief that the worst of the volatility may be coming to an end.

The Philippine and Indonesian sovereign bonds jumped 2 points on the long end of the curve, while investment-grade financial spreads narrowed 3bp-5bp. China Huarong Asset Management's new notes tightened another 10bp today as investors targeted bargains.

Even embattled Kaisa Group's bonds made impressive gains, especially amid media reports that rival developers could come to rescue it with capital injections. The real-estate company's 2018s and 2019s jumped around 8 points each to 53-56 and 51-54, respectively.

Chinese IG property names rallied as much as 15bp.

"Every asset class that I trade has moved in," said a Hong Kong-based trader.

Reliance Industries' new USD1bn 4.125% 2025s, priced at 240bp over US Treasuries, had tightened further to 223bp, despite coming at almost no premium to its outstanding 2022s.

Haitong International's 5.5-year Reg S bonds of USD700m tightened 3bp after being priced yesterday at 310bp over Treasuries.

Yet, one trader said possible risks from the Greek general elections over the weekend might not have been priced in markets.

"The Greek elections are keeping a cap on the rally for now, but, when that clears up, I think the pipelines will be good to go," said the Singapore-based trader.

"US Treasury yields are still volatile so these need to stabilise before we can be sure that credit will perform."

All Asian stock indices also rallied, with the Nikkei 225, Hang Seng and ASX 200 all up more than 1%. India's benchmark BSE index hit a record high. Brent crude futures rose to USD49.70, while US WTI crude futures increased a dollar.

(Reporting By Frances Yoon)