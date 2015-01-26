SINGAPORE, Jan 26 (IFR) - Asian credits were shaky amid a soft market today on fears that the Syriza party, which swept into power in Greece, would keep to its pledge to roll back austerity measures, raising concerns over eurozone's stability.

Risk sentiments retreated, sending the Hang Seng Index down 2%, while the Nikkei ended 0.25% lower.

Credit spreads were largely flat to marginally firmer earlier in the day, but a weak London open saw Asian spreads widen over 1bp. The iTraxx Asia IG index was indicated at 109bp/111bp in late afternoon.

"The markets are couple of basis points wider, but the weakness is fairly contained and not overly exaggerated, thanks to the supporting effect from the ECB's huge stimulus programme," said one Singapore-based trader.

The main focus in the market returned to Chinese property Kaisa Group, which has become a subject of speculation that a third party may inject much-needed funds into the embattled company.

Kaisa's outstanding bonds rose 5-6 points from last Friday, with the 2017s bouncing to a cash price of nearly 60.00 in early afternoon and surging to 63.00/66.00 late afternoon.

"Rumour has it that Sunac China Holdings is interested to take a stake in Kaisa, which will feed growing confidence it (Kaisa) is actively seeking a solution," said one high-yield trader.

"So sentiment on that name is slightly more positive, but, what will it mean for the offshore investor? Will they do a tender or will they ask for a haircut? It is all really speculative."

The flip side of the coin, though, is that the rumour has sparked a selloff in Sunac's bonds as investors are worried about the real-estate company taking on more debt to fund its acquisition and increase leverage.

As a result, its bonds fell 3-4 points. Its recently issued 2019s dropped to 93.00/95.00 from 97.00/98.00 last week.

The rest of the high-yield market was slightly softer as dealers and investors took profits, following a few days of rallying prices last week.

kityin.boey@thomsonreuters.com