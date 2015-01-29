HONG KONG, Jan 29 (IFR) - Asian markets continued to sell
off on Thursday as the FOMC's more hawkish language, suggesting
interest rates could rise in the near term, spooked many
investors.
The Hang Seng and Shanghai indices each lost over 1.1% on
the day, as did the Dow Jones session a day earlier.
Chinese shares were down as much as 2% in early trading,
after the country's regulator announced a fresh investigation
into stock margin-trading activities of 46 firms.
Bonds traded slightly wider amid the equity slide and on
news emanating from central banks. Asian investment-grade CDS
was 2 basis points wider, while cash was also two to three basis
points wider.
Oil and gas appeared to be the session's weakest sector,
with overnight selling pushing spreads about four basis points
wider.
Despite the selloff, it was a more stable day in high yield
with property names generally about one eighth of a point lower.
CAR Inc, China's largest car rental firm, saw its five non-call
three bonds perform well on entering the market, moving about
half a point higher.
The new Sino-Ocean Land 2020s tightened 4bp in secondary to
US Treasuries plus 336bp.
Traders were still focussed on reports about troubled
Chinese property developer Kaisa, which missed a coupon payment
in early January and last night announced it had appointed
Houlihan Lokey as a financial adviser.
"We're paying attention to what happens with Kaisa," said a
high-yield bond trader, based in Hong Kong. "For the moment, it
hasn't had too much effect and we haven't seen too much selling
overall, but, if Kaisa turned out to be fine, it would
definitely help."
