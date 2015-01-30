HONG KONG, Jan 30 (IFR) - Kaisa Group's bonds were the main
focus for Asian credit markets on Friday, after Sunac China
Holdings was reported to have agreed to buy a 49.3% stake in the
embattled property developer.
The unconfirmed claim, which was reported by Chinese
financial news magazine Caixin, prompted Kaisa's bonds to jump
as much as 15 points by this afternoon.
Kaisa's bonds, which were trading as low as the low 30 range
mid-month, soared to the 70-80 range by this afternoon. The
2017s were spotted at 81/86, gaining more than 10 points today
and 37 points on the week, while the 2020s soared 15 points to
77/81.
Traders said Kaisa's news did not move Chinese IG property
names much, which remained relatively unchanged today.
But some investors said the Kaisa scare had made them more
cautious about China property, a sentiment that could dominate
among buyers for upcoming high-yield Chinese property deals.
"We're still not totally out of the woods," said Raymond
Chia, head of Asia credit research at Schroders. "People will be
very mindful of what happened to Kaisa when they look at other
China property deals, and I believe the market will focus a lot
more on corporate governance going forward.
"People will also demand more premium because these things
can happen to any company."
China CDS wrapped up the week about 3bp wider at 92bp.
Asia CDS was 1bp-3bp tighter at 110bp as investors wrapped
up a volatile month dotted with the ECB's QE announcement and
Greek's general elections.
(Reporting By Frances Yoon)
