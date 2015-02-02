SINGAPORE, Feb 2 (IFR) - Bonds in the Kaisa Group complex
continued their wild swings, as a bounce attributable to
Friday's report that Sunac would buy a 49% stake from former
chairman Kwok Ying Shing turned out to be wide of the mark.
Instead, Sunac has agreed to buy 4 Shanghai projects, either
in whole or in part, from Kaisa for CNY2.37bn (USD380m).
While a useful cash injection, this does not remove the
overhang resulting from the Chinese authorities putting a freeze
on Kaisa's Shenzhen properties, and investors see it far less
positively than the "white knight" rescue they had expected.
The bonds fell 15-20 points first thing this morning, but
recovered to trade 7-8 points lower than Friday's close. The
2018s were seen at 66/69.
Then, Glorious Property Holdings suspended its shares,
saying it was about to make an announcement regarding a possible
privatisation of the company by its controlling shareholder.
That spurred private banks to buy its bonds. Investors might
remember that the chairman said the same thing in 2013. The
2018s were seen at 58/59, though there seemed to be little
trading activity.
Overall, the high-yield property sector was down 0.50-0.85
points.
Besides that, secondary trading was generally as quiet as
the primary flow, with investment-grade credits range bound.
"Everyone is waiting for new issues," said one trader.
The Asian IG iTraxx was 3bp wider at 113bp/115bp, while the
Australian and Japanese indices were 2bp wider each at 98bp/99bp
and 65bp/67bp, respectively.
daniel.stanton@thomsonreuters.com