SINGAPORE, Feb 12 (IFR) - Cash bonds were flat to 1bp-2bp
tighter overall, but high-beta credits were outperforming, with
Huarong Asset Management's 2025s tightening 5bp.
"Deal inventories are very light, we're seeing net client
buying, and that's feeding into prices," said one credit trader.
There was little activity in high yield, with renewed drama
around Kaisa Group Holdings providing the only trading cue.
Just a week after white knight Sunac China Holdings agreed
to buy a 49% stake and Kaisa made the delayed USD26m coupon
payment on its 2020s, the latter showed that its problems were
far from resolved, warning offshore bondholders that they could
face a haircut as part of a restructuring.
Kaisa's 2018s were at around 60-65 cents on the dollar this
morning, and were at 54-60 this afternoon, a level which was
spurring some buying interest from private banks, according to
one trader. The paper had been in the 70s on Tuesday.
The Japan iTraxx was 1bp tighter at 62bp/64bp, and the
iTraxx Index for both Australia and Asian investment grades were
flat.
daniel.stanton@thomsonreuters.com