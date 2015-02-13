HONG KONG, Feb 13 (IFR) - Asian markets priced in some solid
gains before China goes on holiday to celebrate Lunar New Year.
Traders said more positive news out of Ukraine and hopes of an
agreement on Greek debt had boosted sentiment.
Shanghai shares were up more than 1.5% and Hang Seng rose
over 1%. Japanese shares were the outlier and fell 0.46%.
It was also an active day for bonds with the more bullish
mood boosting prices, particularly in Chinese real-estate and
high-yield names, which were half to one point higher.
After a poor debut, Evergrande's new 5-year non-call 3 is
now trading above par and being bid at 100.4 according to
Tradeweb.
"Overall, it was quite a strong day," said a high-yield
trader based in Singapore. "Many investors were adding in the
property space and now Evergrande is above reoffer. People seem
to be looking for high-beta names that underperformed."
Traders pointed out that, with the approaching Lunar New
Year, supply had become a consideration. The period is usually
very quiet in terms of new issues.
