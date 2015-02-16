HONG KONG, Feb 16 (IFR) - Asian markets began the week in
bullish fashion, despite much of the region taking the week off
for Lunar New Year.
Major regional indices were all up in the afternoon with
Shanghai leading the way on gains of over 0.50 percent. Optimism
over a Greek bailout continued through the weekend and was
boosted further with the news that Japan's economy has emerged
from recession.
The big loser was Hong Kong-based commodity supplier Noble
Group, which saw its share price plummeting 8 percent on a
report from Iceberg Research that questioned its accounting
practices. The firm categorically rejected Iceberg's findings,
but its 2020 bonds were 4-5 points lower on the news.
However, bond traders across the spectrum described the
day's session as dead, with much of the market already away on
holiday.
Even high-yield traders appeared to shrug off more worrying
news from troubled real-estate firm Kaisa Group, which again
suspended trading and saw bonds falling three points lower.
High-yield names were mostly 3bp tighter. Shimao Property
Holdings' latest bond moved one-eighth of a point higher.
