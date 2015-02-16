HONG KONG, Feb 16 (IFR) - Asian markets began the week in bullish fashion, despite much of the region taking the week off for Lunar New Year.

Major regional indices were all up in the afternoon with Shanghai leading the way on gains of over 0.50 percent. Optimism over a Greek bailout continued through the weekend and was boosted further with the news that Japan's economy has emerged from recession.

The big loser was Hong Kong-based commodity supplier Noble Group, which saw its share price plummeting 8 percent on a report from Iceberg Research that questioned its accounting practices. The firm categorically rejected Iceberg's findings, but its 2020 bonds were 4-5 points lower on the news.

However, bond traders across the spectrum described the day's session as dead, with much of the market already away on holiday.

Even high-yield traders appeared to shrug off more worrying news from troubled real-estate firm Kaisa Group, which again suspended trading and saw bonds falling three points lower.

High-yield names were mostly 3bp tighter. Shimao Property Holdings' latest bond moved one-eighth of a point higher.

