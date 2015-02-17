SINGAPORE, Feb 17 (IFR) - Trading volumes were negligible on
Tuesday as investors wound down for the Lunar New Year holidays
beginning Thursday.
"Treasuries are edging higher, high-yield sovereigns are
better bid, but, otherwise, people are just going home for the
holidays," said one trader.
The main impetus came from another update from Kaisa Group
on its moves towards restructuring its debt, and the continued
fallout of a negative research report on commodities trader
Noble Group.
Noble Group's 2020s were yielding around 4.5 percent on
Tuesday, roughly flat to Monday, but traders said screen prices
were not a good indication. "There are better buyers today as
opposed to better sellers yesterday," said one credit trader.
Iceberg Research, which appears to be little more than a
3-page blog run by an anonymous operator, questioned Noble's
accounting practices, sending the stock down 7.9 percent on
Monday and around 5 percent lower on Tuesday.
This despite the fact that analysts had picked holes in the
report's claims. "The writers have in sections highlighted their
ignorance of IFRS and how these are applied in Singapore," wrote
Lucror Analytics.
Bonds in the Kaisa Group complex were seen in the 50s, with
the 2018s two points lower at 55/58, though there was little
trading as holders of the paper awaited further details of its
restructuring plans.
The company met with onshore creditors yesterday and said it
would put forward a proposal for offshore bondholders come early
March.
The Asian, Australian and Japanese iTraxx indices were flat
to 1bp tighter.
(daniel.stanton@thomsonreuters.com)