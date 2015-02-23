HONG KONG, Feb 23 (IFR) - Asian credits kicked off post-Lunar New Year on a high note, thanks to an extension of Greece's bailout package, which is expected to set a conducive backdrop for primary issuance mid-week.

The region's investment-grade corporate bonds tightened as much as 4bp after eurozone ministers agreed last Friday to extend Greece's financial rescue package for four months.

Indonesian sovereign bonds were trading higher, especially at the longer end of the curve, with the 2045s rising at least half a point to 104.5.

Financials and Chinese SOEs were also better bid, while PRC high-yield property names also rose about a quarter point.

The Greek extension also gave the Nikkei a 0.7% boost, while the Hang Seng closed unchanged. South-East Asian stock indices were marginally higher.

Traders are expecting supply to resume when Chinese markets return on Wednesday, although investors will be closely watching Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's testimony on the economy and monetary policy before the US Congress tomorrow and Wednesday.

(Reporting By Frances Yoon)

