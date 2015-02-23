HONG KONG, Feb 23 (IFR) - Asian credits kicked off
post-Lunar New Year on a high note, thanks to an extension of
Greece's bailout package, which is expected to set a conducive
backdrop for primary issuance mid-week.
The region's investment-grade corporate bonds tightened as
much as 4bp after eurozone ministers agreed last Friday to
extend Greece's financial rescue package for four months.
Indonesian sovereign bonds were trading higher, especially
at the longer end of the curve, with the 2045s rising at least
half a point to 104.5.
Financials and Chinese SOEs were also better bid, while PRC
high-yield property names also rose about a quarter point.
The Greek extension also gave the Nikkei a 0.7% boost, while
the Hang Seng closed unchanged. South-East Asian stock indices
were marginally higher.
Traders are expecting supply to resume when Chinese markets
return on Wednesday, although investors will be closely watching
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's testimony on the economy
and monetary policy before the US Congress tomorrow and
Wednesday.
(Reporting By Frances Yoon)
(frances.yoon@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2847 8063; Reuters
Messaging: frances.yoon.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))