SINGAPORE, Feb 27 (IFR) - Country Garden's new USD900m 2020 bonds performed respectably, opening at 100.25/100.5, and were holding up at 100.25/100.40 in the afternoon, despite some profit-taking in the morning session.

"Lately, high-yield deals have been like this," said an investor. "There's an initial rally, then the sellers come out."

Other Chinese property names were unchanged to an eighth higher.

Investment-grade bonds were better bid. CDS for China and Indonesia were near recent tights, at 83bp and 134bp, respectively.

The Asia iTraxx IG index was 2bp tighter at 98bp/100bp, as was the Australia index, at 83bp/84bp, while Japan was a point tighter at 59bp/61bp.

Commodity trader Noble Group's 2020s fluctuated after it published annual results yesterday. Noble CEO Yusuf Alireza dismissed recent negative research reports from little-known Iceberg Research as the work of a disgruntled former employee.

Nonetheless, traders are still waiting for the third instalment of Iceberg's reports on the company.

The 2020s dropped to 101.5 this morning, lower than yesterday's bottom of 102.675, and recovered to 103.0 this afternoon, down around a point for the week.

