UPDATE 2-Heavily indebted China Evergrande sells $1 bln notes for refinancing
* Investors hoping mainland listing will reduce debt reliance (Recasts with pricing, valuation and comments)
SINGAPORE, March 2 (IFR) - Asian credits were marginally firmer amid an upbeat tone in the financial markets, indicating that China's rate cuts at the weekend were interpreted as a positive move to boost the country's economic growth.
China lowered benchmark lending and savings rates 25bp each to 5.35% and 2.5%, respectively, on Saturday. Stocks in Asia rallied as the Nikkei rose 0.15% and the Kospi ended 0.8% higher. Chinese stocks gained 0.8%, while the Hang Seng was up a more modest 0.14%.
Traders said the rate cuts had no direct impact on the China cash bonds, but the more constructive tone supported a marginal rise in Chinese high-yield paper.
This spilled into the newly priced bonds from Country Garden and Evergrande, which were a touch firmer.
"There was a bit more of profit-taking than buying today, but, generally, more market players are back fully in the market, and appetite is coming back," said a Hong Kong-based trader.
That will be encouraging news for China Shanshui Cement, which will be on the roads this week for a US dollar offering. The B+/BB rated issuer is expected to use the proceeds of any issuance to refinance existing debt.
The company had earlier said it was planning to redeem an outstanding USD400m 10.5% bond due 2017 to reduce borrowing costs. A CreditSights note reckoned that a 5-year bond could price at around 8%-9%.
Traders said the investment-grade side of the market was muted.
"It is probably unchanged from last week and, at best, just a tad tighter," said a Singapore-based trader. "Cash markets are a bit mixed, but, generally, we see a bit more tightening of bonds."
Asian credit spreads tightened with the iTraxx Asia IG index quoted at 97bp/99bp, about 2bp inside last Friday's close. China's 5-year CDS pulled in about 6bp to 79bp/81bp.
