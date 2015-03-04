HONG KONG, March 4 (IFR) - Markets gave a tepid reception to
the Indian central bank's surprise post-budget rate cut, as
Asian indices were mixed on the day. The 25bp cut put the policy
repo rate at 7.5%.
The Shanghai index edged up half a point, while the Hang
Seng slipped almost a full point and Nikkei was down 0.59%.
Investment-grade and sovereign bond yields widened slightly,
with Asian CDS two points wider at between 102 and 104. Traders
said it felt like the market was in decent shape, but that a
degree of profit taking was in order. There were also worries
that the US non-farm payrolls report due on Friday would
disappoint.
One of the day's biggest movers was Alibaba, which came
under the spotlight after the Taiwan Government ordered it to
withdraw from the island in six months after violating
investment rules.
Alibaba denied any wrongdoing and said it was cooperating
with the government. The firm's 2024 bonds saw yields grow
around 10bp to 3.758%, according to Tradeweb. Yesterday, the
company's NYSE shares lost almost 3%.
"It hasn't been the best session, but the market feels
better off and not terribly weak," said a Singapore-based
trader. "On Alibaba, it's trading lower from the negative
headlines, but a lot of cash has gone to work there, so profit
taking probably makes some sense."
spencer.anderson@thomsonreuters.com