SINGAPORE, March 5 (IFR) - Asian credits were muted in thin markets as participants sat on the sidelines to await the outcome of the ECB meeting today, as well as the release of non-farm payrolls data in the US tomorrow.

"It is super-quiet and trades are very thin," said one Singapore-based trader.

Shanshui's newly minted bonds were under the spotlight in today's markets, rallying one point higher on positive sentiment towards high-yield paper and due to the absence of fresh supply. The bonds priced yesterday at 98.98 to yield 7.75% and were trading today at 99.875/100.125.

"The lack of issuance in the China industrial space helped support Shanshui's bonds, and the rally seen today is mainly retail driven," said a high-yield bond trader.

The rally in Shanshui's bonds went against a rather weak tone in the high-yield market segment.

"As we had seen a couple of good rallies in the weeks of pre-Lunar New Year and post-Lunar New Year, I'm not surprised to see a bit of profit-taking now," said the trader.

Chinese property paper was down about a quarter of a point, while Indonesian corporate bonds dipped slightly when the rupiah fell to below 13000 against the dollar.

The other noteworthy session was for Noble Group, the bonds of which took bad hits from recent reports from Iceberg.

Noble announced yesterday that it had taken a SGD200m (USD1146.8m) impairment charge related to an Australian coal investment on the day it released its earnings. Its bonds rebounded on the news with the outstanding 2020s up nearly 1 point at 105.00/106.00, or 6 points higher than the lows at end-February.

"I think the bonds are stabilising and I can see that some real money and institutional investors are slowly coming back," said an investment-grade bond trader. kityin.boey@thomsonreuters.com