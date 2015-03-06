SINGAPORE, March 6 (IFR) - Trading was positive but
cautious, as the market braced for the impending huge supply
from next week's jumbo Petronas trade.
The offering from the Malaysian issuer could be in the
region of USD6bn-7bn, which would make it one of the largest
Asian bonds ever.
"We are expecting a five-year sukuk, 10-year and 30-year
bonds, and maybe even a 20-year," said one trader. "We are not
the biggest fans of Malaysia, after what has gone on at 1MDB,
combined with the lower oil price. Petronas trades far too tight
compared to the sovereign, unlike the equivalent oil and gas
credits in Indonesia and Thailand."
Traders were also waiting for US non-farm payrolls tonight
before making any big moves. Asian investment grade credits
continued to grind steadily tighter, prompted by clients with
light inventories trying to add exposure in the absence of new
primary supply. CDS was around 1bp tighter and investment-grade
credits up to 2bp tighter.
Lodha Developers may have succeeded with its debut offshore
bond issue at the second attempt, but as India celebrated the
Holi public holiday its new 12% 2020s dropped a point in early
trading. By afternoon, it had recovered to 99.5/100.25.
High-yield property was 25 cents higher today, and Indian
high-yield credits like Vedanta and Rolta attracted interest in
the wake of the Lodha deal. Both were up 25 cents: Vedanta's
2021s to 95.0 and Rolta's 2019s to 99.0.
Thailand was outperforming today, continuing strong
performances in the past two trading sessions. It had lagged
behind other Asian sovereigns, but is now regaining ground. Thai
CDS tightened 3bp today to 94bp/101bp.
Chinese and Korean corporate credits were also outperformers
today, with buying of 10-year oil and gas paper, China
technology names like Tencent, and high-grade Korean paper.
