SINGAPORE, March 9 (IFR) - Asian high-yield credits were
soft today as risk sentiment turned negative on Friday's release
of non-farm payrolls data in the US.
The data showed a strong rebound in jobs, but raised fears and
expectations that the US Federal Reserve would hike rates sooner
than anticipated. US Treasury yields climbed with that on the
10-year bonds jumping 13bp to 2.25%, while the Dow slipped
1.54%.
The soft market tone also crept into the Asian markets today,
with the Nikkei and the Kospi ending 0.95% and 1.0% in the red,
respectively. The Hang Seng Index was trying to stage a rebound
in late afternoon, and was just a tad under water.
Asian credit spreads gapped out 6bp earlier in the day, but
pushed back in late afternoon. The iTraxx Asia IG Index was
quoted at 104bp/106bp, about 4bp wider than last Friday. Among
the sovereigns, Indonesia's 5-year CDS was some 9bp wider.
Cash bonds in the high-grade sector were steady, with some
rising 1bp-2bp in balanced two-way flow. Bonds rated Single A
and BBB+ met with good demand from real-money investors, as some
of these pulled in some 5bp-10bp.
However, Kaisa Group grabbed all the attention in the
high-yield segment. The property company yesterday released
restructuring details for its USD2.5bn offshore bonds, with
terms largely similar to those for onshore bonds except for a
bigger cut in coupons and a longer maturity extension.
Traders said the Kaisa yield curve dipped 3-4 points, but
pointed out that it was hard to pinpoint where the bonds were,
given that they were very illiquid. The September 2017s were
quoted at 50.50 in the morning.
The weakness in Kaisa paper had little impact on the rest of
the high-yield market, which were generally about half a point
lower.
"It's more to do with last Friday's drop in US Treasuries than
the drop in Kaisa's bonds," said one high-yield trader.
Credit analysts said issuance of selective Chinese high-yield
bonds were performing well amid the underwhelming primary
market. Lodha Developers' newly priced 2020s rallied 1 point,
while Shanshui Cement's 2020s were quoted at around
99.75/100.25, a tad lower, but still above reoffer price of
98.98.
