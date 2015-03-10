HONG KONG, March 10 (IFR) - A surprise pick-up in Chinese
inflation spooked Asian equity markets, but bonds were
relatively steady on a trading day that participants described
as quiet.
The Nikkei and Hang Seng indices were both down over half a
point each, while Shanghai was flat. MSCI's Asia-Pacific shares
index fell 0.6%, as the US dollar reached new highs against a
number of Asian currencies.
Yields on 10-year Japanese Government bonds widened 35bp to
0.47%, but investment-grade Chinese names were said to be around
5bp tighter. Sinopec's 2016 bonds saw yields shoot up 6bp, but
were trading 4bp tighter at the close.
"The tone is pretty firm today," said a Singapore-based IG
trader. "It's been fairly quiet today, but Chinese investment
grade is trading up. Today's new issues didn't get much
attention though as most of it had been on higher-rated names."
High-yield names also did reasonably well. It was a better
day for troubled real-estate developer Kaisa Group, which saw
yields on its 2017 bonds tighten almost 100bp to 51.2%. A day
earlier, its bonds had fallen 10 points after it revealed its
offshore debt-restructuring plans.
Shimao Property Holdings reopened its 2022 bonds to receive
orders of over USD500m, but the news resulted in a volatile day
for the paper. At the start of trading, yields spiked as much as
20bp, but fell in the afternoon, before ending the session
nearly 10bp wider.
