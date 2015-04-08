HONG KONG, April 8 (IFR) - Asian markets roared back to life
today, as Hong Kong returned from a long holiday weekend and
Japanese stocks hit 15-year highs.
The Nikkei broke the 19,789 level, while the Hang Seng Index
soared over 3.0% on the day. Shanghai was also up nearly 1.0%,
approaching its highest level in seven years.
Bond markets followed suit with investment-grade yields
tightening around 2bp tighter and high -yield names narrowing
2bp-3bp. Kaisa's 2017 bonds moved 1.5 points higher to a bid
price of 57.188. The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan was quoted as
94.96/96.96, over two points lower.
Traders said it felt like there was positive momentum from
pent-up demand that had been building up over the Easter and
Ching Ming holidays.
"It's been a very strong session across the board," said an
investment-grade bonds trader in Singapore. "There is good
demand here and it feels like clients are picking up whatever
inventory is available. Accounts are still flush with cash and,
with the worries of rate hikes taken away for the moment, the
only problem becomes supply."
The news was not all positive for bonds, however, as a
Chinese internet technology firm Cloud Live defaulted on a
payment in China's onshore market. Nevertheless, traders seemed
to shrug off the news, saying that, given the smaller size of
the company, it was not as serious a threat to markets as the
Kaisa situation.
The default and the Chinese Government's allowing it to
happen suggest where the state will draw the line in terms of
what is allowed to default and what will be bailed out. The
government has said in the past that it will not permit a
systematic default, but will tolerate individual and
less-significant companies to miss payments on bonds.
spencer.anderson@thomsonreuters.com