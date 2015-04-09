SINGAPORE, April 9 (IFR) - Asian credits were firm in
risk-on sentiment that saw equities and cash bonds rally across
the region.
The Hang Seng Index was up 2.6% in the afternoon, after
having hit a seven-year high in a 3.00% surge earlier in the
day.
Chinese stocks were down 0.9% as PRC investors moved to Hong
Kong equities for better returns. The Nikkei ended 0.7% higher.
Asian credit spreads tightened on the back of the
constructive market tone. The iTraxx Asia IG index narrowed
about 1bp to 104bp/106bp, just underperforming the Japan index,
which tightened over 5bp to 52bp/54bp.
Cash bonds across the high-grade and high-yield segment held
steady.
"The overall market tone is firm and we are starting to see
EM credit default swaps running up after underperforming for a
period of time," said one IG trader. "It feels like people are
less concerned about rate hikes now."
Shinhan Bank's newly minted bonds benefited from the overall
market tone, tightening to 89bp over US Treasuries after pricing
yesterday at a spread of 92.5bp.
Noble Group's yield curve took a hit today after US-based
Muddy Waters said yesterday it had gone short on the
Singapore-listed commodity trader. Noble's 2020s sank 4 points
to 101/102, while its stock tumbled 9%.
Noble was quick to rebut Muddy Waters' rationale for its
position, although the statement was brief in "completely"
rejecting allegations without providing details.
In the HY area, Chinese real-estate credits were faring well
after a two-day rally.
"The volumes have slowed today as the sellers are holding
off as they do not see any weakness in the markets, while the
buyers are on the sidelines in the belief that the rally will
soon end," said a trader.
"Still, overall, the market tone is good and we are seeing
better buyers of better-quality names, especially in Single B."
Cogard's outstanding bonds, rated Ba2/BB+/BB+, benefited
from the strong sentiment, especially after it announced a 9.9%
stake sale to Ping An Insurance early this month.
The notes have gained some 3-4 points since then and are
holding steady with the 2023s trading at 102.00/102.50 and the
2020s at 104.00/104.50.
The rally in Cogard bonds pulled up other Double B names in
the Chinese property sector, such as Longfor Properties and
Sunac China. Bids were strong for shorter-dated paper and that
was also spilling into slightly longer-dated paper.
That seemed to support Kaisa Group's bonds, particularly
after the company announced yesterday that sales of some of its
Shenzhen projects have been released from a freeze the local
courts had imposed.
Meanwhile, Winsway missed a coupon payment last night, but
traders said it was already expected since the company said it
was restructuring debt. No quotes were available, but its bonds
were nominally heard at around 28.00.
