SINGAPORE, April 13 (IFR) - There was little driving Asian bond prices today, except for individual news related to some credits that had been buffeted in recent weeks.

Kaisa Group Holdings' bonds rallied to 70-72 today, up nearly 10 points from Friday, on news that its former chairman, Kwok Ying Shing, had returned.

It announced this morning that Kwok, whose resignation in December triggered an early redemption on a loan before being waived later, had returned to the company to resume the position he vacated. Co-chairmen Sun Yuenan and Ye Lieli have been redesignated vice chairmen.

Kaisa is midway through the restructuring of its bonds and the grace period for the missed coupon on its 2017s will expire on April 18. The restructuring is a prerequisite for Sunac China to acquire Kaisa.

"In our view, Mr Kwok's return might signal that the Sunac acquisition will not go through," wrote Lucror Analytics.

"Following recent news about a partial unlocking of some property units in Shenzhen and Sino Life's loan to Kaisa to help the company avoid a penalty for late payment of fees connected to land purchased by the JV, Mr Kwok Ying Shing may have reached an agreement with the government to co-operate in the anti-corruption drive and resume his duties."

The bounce in Kaisa's bonds helped Single B Chinese property names to rise 0.5-1.5 points today. Double B names, though, were unchanged to a quarter of a point higher.

"As Country Garden and Shimao rallied before the Easter holidays, people are chasing the Single-B names now because they see some compression there," said one trader.

Sound Global's USD150m 2017 bonds, though fairly illiquid, were 6-7 points better today at around 70 bid, from the low 60s on Friday, on reports that its parent would sell a substantial stake in the company.

Noble Group's bonds swung wildly today, as the commodities trader continued to battle with negative research reports - Muddy Waters having entered the fray last week. The 2020s dropped to 101.25 from 102.5 this morning, before rebounding to 102 come lunchtime.

The Asian investment-grade iTraxx index was 1bp tighter at 103.5bp/105.0bp, but, generally, the Asian credit market was looking for direction. The lack of any new G3 supply today did not help, with the Malaysia sovereign choosing to wait in the wings.

"There has been a short-covering rally in Petronas bonds in the past few weeks, so Malaysia should do well," said an IG trader.

