HONG KONG, April 17 (IFR) - Bonds of Rolta continued their slide after US firm Glaucus Research alleged that the Indian infotech company had overstated its Ebitda.

The 10.75% 2018s and 8.875% 2019s gapped 2-3 points lower, extending a 15-point drop yesterday, even after Rolta released a statement Thursday evening that the Glaucus accusations were misleading.

Meanwhile, Berau Coal Energy's 2015s and 2017s fell as much as 5-6 points, after a Hong Kong-based trader said there was growing negative sentiment over uncertainty of its restructuring process after Asia Coal Energy Ventures made a counter offer for Asia Resource Minerals.

China's Shanghai Composite and CSI300 continued their rallies, jumping 2.2% and 1.8% respectively, in contrast to drops of 1.2% in the Nikkei and 0.3% in the Hang Seng Index.

(Reporting By Frances Yoon)