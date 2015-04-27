HONG KONG, April 27 (IFR) - Asian equity markets continued their relentless rally on Monday after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices hit record highs on Friday. The Hong Kong and Shanghai stock markets posted large gains of 1.64% and 3.04%, respectively.

The rally marks an upbeat start to what is billed as a crucial week of economic data and meetings. US Q1 GDP, inflation and consumer confidence are out this week and an announcement from the FOMC is scheduled for Wednesday.

Europe will also put out numbers on unemployment and retail sales.

The bullish sentiment, however, has turned bond markets quiet. While traders say there has not yet been much divestment from bonds, more cash is being put to work in equities.

High-yield names were flat to 1bp tighter, while investment grade fared similarly.

The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan was quoted at 92.75/95.75, about 1.4% tighter. The index has tightened 7% in the last month.

"It was a pretty quiet day for us," said a Hong Kong-based high-yield bond trader.

"Nothing was moving too much, probably because of how strong equities are. Our market hasn't been affected by the rally much yet, but it could if this continues, but, maybe, when the bull market ends, investors will come back into bonds."

Traders said their clients were paying a lot of attention to the China National Offshore Oil Corp bond, expected to price soon.

They added that the deal should put more liquidity into the market and it was always helpful when a big name issued a sizable bond.

On Thursday IFR reported that CNOOC had mandated Bank of China, Citigroup, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs as joint global co-ordinators for an upcoming jumbo offering.

The last time CNOOC tapped the offshore bond markets was in April 2014, when it issued a USD4bn three-tranche bond at tenors of 3, 10 and 30 years.

