SINGAPORE, April 28 (IFR) - Asian financial markets were
weaker as equities fell across the region, while credit spreads
marginally widened on growing caution among investors.
The Hong Kong shares were down 0.40%, while Korean stocks
closed 0.56% lower.
Traders said activities in the secondary markets were
negligible due to a confluence of factors, such as a hectic
primary market, the two-day FOMC policy meeting ending tomorrow
and a working week cut short because of the Labour holiday on
Friday.
"It is a touch softer today, but we expect more activity
tomorrow with four US dollar deals out to price today," said one
high-grade trader.
Credit spreads were about 1bp wider with the iTraxx Asia IG
index quoted at a mid-spread of 106.50bp.
Among fresh issues, Sinopec's jumbo-sized bonds were pushed
out a marginal by 1bp-2bp on reports that the Communist Party's
Central Commission for Discipline Inspection was allegedly
investigating company president Wang Tianpu for "serious
violations of discipline and law".
Traders said the impact on Sinopec's bonds was not
"dramatic" since it was not an issue with the company's credit.
The Sinopec 2020s were indicated at 127bp/124bp over US
Treasuries, while the 2045s were at 155bp/152bp.
High-yield markets were also quiet. An S&P move to cut
Winsway Enterprises' rating to SD from CCC had no impact on
China credits, said one high-yield trader.
Indicative cash prices on the Winsway 2016s were at 31/35.
Pelindo II's newly priced bonds slipped marginally with the
2025s quoted at 98.25/98.4 versus re-offer price of 98.996.
(Reporting By Kit Yin Boey)