SINGAPORE, April 29 (IFR) - Markets were unchanged to a touch wider, mostly due to a sudden deluge of new supply, with four G3 deals printing yesterday and three more in the market today.

"At the start of the month, we were well behind last year's run rate, but, with the new issuance, we are slightly ahead," said one trader.

However, with Tokyo on holiday today, there was no liquid trading of US Treasuries during Asian hours on which to base trading of investment- grade credits, which change hands on spreads.

"If you trade IG before London opens, you are just taking a punt on price," said the trader. Investors were also wary of being caught out on any announcements from the FOMC meeting today.

The iTraxx Asia investment-grade index and the Australian index were flat at 105bp/107bp and 87bp/88bp, respectively.

High yield was also quiet at around a quarter to half a point higher. "This is the quietest day of the week so far, but it feels as though people have money to put to work," said one high-yield trader.

Reliance Communications' USD300m 2020 bond sold on Monday was seen slightly above issue at 100.2/100.4.

