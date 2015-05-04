HONG KONG, May 4 (IFR) - It was a quiet day for Asian
markets today with much of the region still away for the May Day
holiday.
Equity markets were mostly flat as the Hang Seng was
unchanged in afternoon trading, while Shanghai stocks were up
0.36%, representing the biggest regional gain on the day.
Bond markets were also quiet with no fresh issues, while
investment-grade and high-yield names also mostly unchanged.
Yields on Sinopec's recently issued 2020s were quoted
2bp-3bp wider, according to Tradeweb. The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan
was quoted slightly tighter at 92.88/95.88.
However, there were announcements of four roadshows this
week for possible bond offerings.
Bankers said they expected a decent number of issues to
price this week, but that, with the UK market closed for a bank
holiday, it was unlikely to pick up until the middle of the
week.
