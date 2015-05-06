HONG KONG, May 6 (IFR) - A jump in primary new issues and rising bond yields in the US and Europe triggered mild profit-taking during Asia's trading hours.

China's investment-grade credits widened amid expectations of a wave of issuance in the coming weeks. Sinopec's 4.1% 2045s dropped nearly a point to 94.438 this afternoon, while its 3.25% 2025s weakened a third of a point.

The weaker performances of new issues came as China Construction Bank began marketing a 10-year non-call 5 bond today, marking the start of billions more in bank capital to originate from the country.

The pipeline of primary Chinese state-owned enterprise deals also continues to grow. CGNPC said today it would begin meeting investors for a proposed US dollar bond from tomorrow.

Indonesian quasi-sovereign names dropped amid a selloff in US Treasuries. Port operator Pelindo III's 4.875% 2024s fell a quarter of a point to 102.76, while Pertamina's 6.45% 2044s slid more than half a point to 105.00.

A sluggish session in Asian equities did not help sentiment. The Shanghai Composite and CSI300 were down 1.6% and 1.0%, respectively, at the time of writing, while the Hang Seng Index fell 0.4%.

(Reporting By Frances Yoon)