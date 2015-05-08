HONG KONG, May 8 (IFR) - Asian credits shrugged off yesterday's selloffs as stabilising US Treasury yields and a rebound in equities brought investors back to the markets.

Investment-grade Asian credits were 2bp-3bp tighter across the region, while 10-year tenors were well bid as yields on the 10-year US Treasury settled below the 2.5% range at 2.18% overnight.

CNOOC's 3.5% 2025s reversed a recent loss, rising a third of a point to 98.3/98.4, while bankers said investor feedback reflected appetite for 10-year bonds during Huawei's roadshow that started on Wednesday.

China Merchants Bank New York branch's USD500m 3-year bonds tightened as much as 13bp on appetite for higher-yielding Chinese bank paper. Those bonds priced at 147.5bp over US Treasuries.

The feverish demand for this paper on behalf of these liquid Chinese banks is set to help China Minsheng Bank, which will roadshow a US dollar bond from Monday.

Export-Import Bank of Korea's 2025s stopped last week's rise in yields, tightening 1bp, while Woori's subordinated 2024s narrowed 2bp-3bp.

The broad optimism was attributable to a rebound in stock markets across Asia, ahead of the release of US nonfarm payrolls later this evening.

The Hang Seng Index, Shanghai Composite and CSI300 Index saw the end of a three-day selloff, and the Nikkei 225 rose 0.45%.

Malaysia's 5-year CDS tightened 2bp, continuing a recovery in sentiment that has brought in spreads 7bp so far this month. The CDS of Indonesia and the Philippines narrowed 1bp each, but that of South Korea widened 1bp.

