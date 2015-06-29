SINGAPORE, June 29 (IFR) - Trading was choppy today with
events at the weekend indicating that Greece would not meet its
EUR1.55bn debt repayment to the IMF tomorrow. Asia,
nevertheless, looks like a safe haven amid the panic.
The Asia iTraxx Investment-Grade Index started the day 10bp
wider, but had gained some ground to around 5bp wider in the
afternoon - in marked contrast to the Europe Cross-Over, which
looked around 50bp wider.
The Japan and Australia iTraxx indices were 12bp and 9bp
wider, respectively.
"This is very much a European issue than an Asian one," said
one trader. "So far, it's very self contained. I can't work out
if Europe is overdone or Asia is underdone."
Financials in Europe were around 40bp wider, while those in
Asia were 3b-5bp wider, or even unchanged.
Retail investors took the opportunity to buy high-yield
China property names, while hedge funds covered their short
positions. Real-money accounts were fortunate, having stockpiled
cash ahead of an expected slew of new issues. High yield was
down only 0.5-1.0 points.