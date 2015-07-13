SINGAPORE, July 13 (IFR) - Markets were in wait-and-see mode and little changed today, as the prospects for emerging markets hinge on Greece's ability to implement changes to tax and pension laws by Wednesday.

The changes are a necessary step to achieving a new deal with European creditors, and without them it is highly likely that Greece will miss a EUR3.5bn repayment to the European Central Bank next Monday and begin its exit from the Eurozone.

The combination of continued Greek uncertainty and a typical slow Monday meant there were few big movements.

Chinese equities made gains, following regulatory intervention last week, but Chinese high-yield bonds were seen slightly weaker than on Friday, when they gained as much as 2 points.

The iTraxx Asia investment grade index was 4bp tighter early on, but is now flat at 108bp/109bp. The Japan iTraxx was 5bp tighter, at 57bp/58bp, while the Australian index came in 2bp to 97bp/98bp.

The 2020 dollar bonds from oil majors CNOOC, Sinopec and Petronas each widened 4bp. 1Malaysia Development's 2023s were 4bp wider on continued political noise from Malaysia that shows no signs of abating.

Asian markets are not expected to see new G3 supply until Thursday, and that could still be scuppered by volatility from China or the Eurozone.

(Reporting by Daniel Stanton)