HONG KONG, Aug 31 (IFR) - Asian markets began the day on a
shaky footing, but recovered somewhat in the afternoon.
The Shanghai Composite Index was down by 4.0% in the morning
but closed down 0.8%. The Hang Seng gained a modest 0.3% while
the MSCI International All Country Asia Pacific ex-Japan closed
down 0.3%.
However the Shanghai and Shenzhen markets remain down by
about 12% in August and close to 40% since June.
Chinese news outlets reported that regulators had detained
several individuals for speculation and trading violations,
including a securities regulatory official and a journalist.
The state-run Global Times said that the journalist, Wang
Xiaolu of Caijing Magazine, confessed to writing fake reports
based on hearsay and subjective guesses that "caused panic and
disorder at the stock market and seriously undermined market
confidence".
Credit markets, which have been almost in lockstep with
equities in the last few weeks, were also down but less so than
in recent sessions.
Traders said that with London on holiday and Hong Kong out
on Thursday the market felt subdued but maybe 2bp-3bp wider on
the day. The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan was quoted slightly wider at
131.33/133.33.
"There wasn't much buying today and activity has been pretty
limited," said an investment grade bonds trader based in
Singapore.
"Markets are still very fragile and the bid offer spread is
still very wide. Liquidity is tricky. We need a period of calm
so people can get their books in order and do some rebalancing
without these crazy prices."
