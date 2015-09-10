SINGAPORE, Sept 10 (IFR) - Asian credits weakened today,
dashing hopes that yesterday's gains would be sustained. Credit
markets were dragged down by Asian stock markets spooked by
worse than expected economic data from China and Japan.
The producer price index in China fell 5.9% in August, its
42nd consecutive month of decline, and the biggest drop since
late 2009. In Japan, capital spending fell for a second straight
month in July.
The Nikkei closed 2.5% down after gaining 7.7% Tuesday.
Chinese stocks fell 0.8%, pulling down the Hang Seng index which
slipped 2.17% in early afternoon.
Asian credit spreads widened 3bp-4bp during the day.
The negative sentiments hit the new issues which were sold
in better market conditions yesterday.
Korea Development Bank's new 2025s were hovering around the
re-offer level of 115bp over US Treasuries, but the China Exim
newly priced bonds had gapped out 10bp earlier in the day.
The 2020s were quoted at 140bp/137bp, out from reoffer
spread of 130bp, while the 2025s were at 173bp/170bp, wider than
the 160bp the notes priced at yesterday.
The Shanghai Pudong 2018s were seen at 171bp/168bp, far
above the reoffer spread of 150bp.
"It looks weak out there, but the truth is that we still see
good demand for good quality Asian paper," said one trader. "The
reason is that these papers are still at elevated spreads on a
net-net basis."
Bids were still being made for strong double and single A
names in the short-dated space of 7 years and less. But the wide
gap in bid-offer ranges remained, indicating that sellers were
hesitant to commit.
(Reporting by Kit Yin Boey; Editing by Vincent Baby)